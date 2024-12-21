Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,013,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,822,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,359,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $114,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

