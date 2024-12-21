OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $179.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $175.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $120.42 and a 52-week high of $189.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,980.16. The trade was a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $451,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,481.88. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,591 shares of company stock worth $7,557,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,713,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

