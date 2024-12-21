Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 10,781,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,208,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $276,923.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,298.21. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,724,000. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,520,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

