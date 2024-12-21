Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSNGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,197.50 ($15.05) and last traded at GBX 1,203.25 ($15.12), with a volume of 2252321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,222 ($15.36).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,640 ($20.61) to GBX 1,520 ($19.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,390.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,489.51.

In other Persimmon news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £99,031.65 ($124,458.53). Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

