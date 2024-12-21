Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.500 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

