PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.39, but opened at $70.85. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 203,256 shares traded.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

