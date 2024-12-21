Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $12.54.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
