Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $572,459.42 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 12th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $2,381,620.36.

On Monday, December 2nd, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 124,490 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $1,050,695.60.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 91,386 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $763,073.10.

On Monday, November 25th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $845,241.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $626,894.55.

Shares of PLTK opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The business had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 66.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 3,132,272 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Playtika by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 326,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,106,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

