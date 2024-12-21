PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Head to Head Survey

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -1,219.71% -134.48% PAVmed 602.97% N/A -92.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($7.81) -0.41 PAVmed $4.03 million 1.60 -$64.18 million ($4.35) -0.13

This table compares PolyPid and PAVmed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PolyPid and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 0 1 1 3.50

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.67%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,164.60%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than PolyPid.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAVmed beats PolyPid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device for treating dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

