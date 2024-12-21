PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Trading 22.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 130,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 106,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
PowerBand Solutions Stock Up 81.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.
About PowerBand Solutions
PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.
