Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Down 9% – What’s Next?

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 40,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 23,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Prime Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

