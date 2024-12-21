Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $99,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Chart Industries by 328.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $733,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.17.

Shares of GTLS opened at $184.83 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

