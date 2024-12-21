ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Announces $0.22 Dividend

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2166 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 1.0 %
BATS:CSM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,689 shares. The stock has a market cap of $486.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.
About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus
