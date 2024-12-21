ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Declares $0.61 Dividend

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6061 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 43,992 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

