Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares changing hands.
Providence Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.
Providence Resources Company Profile
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Providence Resources
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.