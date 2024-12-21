PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.42). Approximately 42,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.41).
The firm has a market cap of £2.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.10.
PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
