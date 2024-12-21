Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

