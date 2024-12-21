Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 1047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 15.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

