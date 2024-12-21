Radian Group Announces Future Departure of Director Lisa W. Hess

Radian Group Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Lisa W. Hess, a longstanding member of the company’s Board of Directors since 2011, has communicated her decision not to seek reelection at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. Hess also expressed her intention to retire from the Board at the end of her current term, aligning with the 2025 Annual Meeting.

The company highlighted that Hess’s decision was made independently and did not stem from any disagreements regarding Radian Group’s operations, policies, or practices. This upcoming change in the Board’s composition marks a notable transition for the Delaware-based company.

The 8-K filing underlined the departure within the scope of “Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.” The filing further noted that no material disagreements were involved in Hess’s decision-making process.

As outlined in the report, the company’s general counsel and corporate secretary, Edward J. Hoffman, signed the 8-K on behalf of Radian Group Inc. on December 20, 2024. The filing provides important insights into the structural developments within Radian Group’s leadership team.

Radian Group Inc., trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDN, continuously updates the market and stakeholders on pertinent changes through regulatory filings. The company’s commitment to transparent and timely communication ensures stakeholders are informed about significant developments impacting the organization’s governance and strategic direction.

