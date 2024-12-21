Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 197889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.