Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEP. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price objective on STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

Shares of STEP opened at C$4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.26. The company has a market cap of C$299.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.23.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.