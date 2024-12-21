Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEP. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price objective on STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
