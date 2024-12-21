Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDW shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Redwire
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire
Redwire Price Performance
Shares of RDW opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
Redwire Company Profile
Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redwire
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.