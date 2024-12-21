Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDW shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Redwire by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,854 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDW opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

