Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Redwood Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE RWT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
