Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE RWT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

