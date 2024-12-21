Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,329 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DaVita by 731.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 108,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,615,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $151.85 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $169.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

