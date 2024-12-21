Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $90.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

