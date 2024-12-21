Reviewing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft $30.91 billion 0.64 $1.57 billion $4.12 7.12

Volatility & Risk

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 12.03% 8.16% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carbon Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

