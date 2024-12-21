Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells C$119,200.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$119,200.00.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$767.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.47.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.55.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

