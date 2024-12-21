Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 233,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 484,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

