Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 9,804 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 502.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

