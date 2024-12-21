Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Invst LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,522,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 272.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MOD opened at $118.89 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

