Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

