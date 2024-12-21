Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIX. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Up -0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.