Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 184,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.72 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

