Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Donaldson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.79 and a one year high of $78.95.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,575.98. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This represents a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,197 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.