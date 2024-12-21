Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $305.00. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.00.

Scope Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.72.

Scope Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

