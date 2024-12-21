Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total value of $2,053,206.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,654.72. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $2,140,793.80.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08.

On Monday, November 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,099,861.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,945,749.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total transaction of $1,945,988.32.

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total value of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $287.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $1,588,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.