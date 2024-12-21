SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.40 ($0.68). Approximately 2,177,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,960,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.69).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.05. The company has a market capitalization of £597.32 million, a PE ratio of -548.00 and a beta of 0.48.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

