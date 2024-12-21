SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 97,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

SEEEN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.81 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.26.

About SEEEN

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

