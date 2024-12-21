Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

