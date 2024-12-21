Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.
About Spin Master
