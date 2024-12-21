Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 28.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) were down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 105,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average daily volume of 15,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

