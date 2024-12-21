StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
