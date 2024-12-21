StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.