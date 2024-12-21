StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
