StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

