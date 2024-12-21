StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.66 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 7,009 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $28,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,812. The trade was a 8.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.