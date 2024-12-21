StockNews.com Upgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 91.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

