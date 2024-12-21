TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $27.36. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 57,303 shares.

TATT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $262.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

