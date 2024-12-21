TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 413,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.