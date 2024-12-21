TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $13.10. TDK shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 77,312 shares traded.

TDK Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that TDK Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.