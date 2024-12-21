Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Cut to $9.20 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.60 to $9.20 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 203,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 116,957 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

