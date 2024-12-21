Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Changes in Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission a significant change in its independent registered public accounting firm. The document, dated December 16, 2024, outlined the resignation of Cherry Bekaert LLP (“Cherry Bekaert”), the Company’s former independent registered public accounting firm.
Cherry Bekaert’s resignation, as communicated in a letter dated December 16, 2024, highlighted that their reports on Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ financial statements for the years ending December 31, 2023, and 2022, did not contain adverse opinions or disclaimers. The reports were not qualified or modified, except for an explanatory paragraph related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.
Subsequently, Telomir Pharmaceuticals engaged Salberg & Company P.A. (“Salberg”) as its new independent registered public accounting firm on December 18, 2024, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. This decision was recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.
During the stated fiscal years and up to December 20, 2024, there were no consultations between Telomir Pharmaceuticals and Salberg on accounting principles applied to transactions or audit opinions. Additionally, no disagreements requiring disclosure, reportable events, or matters subject to disagreement were reported to have occurred with Salberg within the specified time frame.
In Exhibit 16.1, a letter from Cherry Bekaert LLP dated December 20, 2024, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within an Inline XBRL document) were included as part of the filing.
As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Form 8-K was signed by Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., on behalf of the Company on December 20, 2024.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Telomir Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
