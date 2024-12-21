Terrence Wright Sells 16,586 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $518,478.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,116.16. This represents a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 84.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

